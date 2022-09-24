Has Shahnawaz Dahani surpassed other T20I bowlers in price?

Shahnawaz Dahani continued to be Pakistan’s most costly bowler.

The right-arm bowler allowed 62 runs while going wicketless.

Dahani’s bowling performance has elevated him to the position of second-most costly Pakistani bowler in the shorter format.

Advertisement

KARACHI: In the ongoing third T20I against England, Shahnawaz Dahani continued to be Pakistan’s most costly bowler.

In his four overs, the right-arm bowler allowed 62 runs while going wicketless.

Dahani’s bowling performance has elevated him to the position of second-most costly Pakistani bowler in the shorter format. Usman Shinwari lost against South Africa earlier this year in their home country, giving up 63 runs in his four overs.

Kasun Rajitha of Sri Lanka is now the most expensive T20I bowler. In Adelaide in 2019, he let in 75 runs for no wicket against Australia.

England’s current third T20I score versus Pakistan is 221-3. Harry Brook, a PSL player for the Lahore Qalandars, made an unbroken 81 runs to assist England in putting up a massive total after being given the opportunity to bat first.

Also Read Shahnawaz Dahani announced fit ahead of final Shahnawaz Dahani recuperates from his physical issue. Pacer begins rehearsing again at...