Hasan Ali likely to replace Shahnawaz Dahani

Yet again Pakistan’s have been compelled to roll out.

An improvement after pacer Shahnawaz Dahani.

Precluded from the mega-match against India.

Hasan Ali is is likely to replace the injured Shahnawaz Dahani in the game against India, as he loads lots of involvement in him.

Hasnain, who as of late got cleared to bowl again in global cricket, may need to trust that a piece longer will get his opportunity.

Dahani is the third Pakistan fast to be constrained out with injury after Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Wasim left the group in front of the six-country competition in the United Arab Emirates.

With him out of the game, Pakistan have just two choices accessible on the seat – Hasan Ali and Mohammad Hasnain.

The two of them were remembered for the side as a trade for Shaheen and Wasim.

In the mean time, Dahani will be observed for the following 48-72 hours by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) clinical group.

Dahani has stowed one wicket in two matches of the occasion at an economy pace of 6.

Babar Azam’s group squashed Hong Kong with a 155-run triumph on Friday to seal their spot in the last four of the competition.

The Men dressed in Green had lost their initial match against India by five wickets.

Pakistan likely XI

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Hasan Ali.

