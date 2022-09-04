Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Sports
  • Hasan Ali likely to replace Shahnawaz Dahani
Hasan Ali likely to replace Shahnawaz Dahani

Hasan Ali likely to replace Shahnawaz Dahani

Articles
Advertisement
Hasan Ali likely to replace Shahnawaz Dahani

Hassan Ali likely to replace Shahnawaz Dahani

Advertisement
  • Yet again Pakistan’s have been compelled to roll out.
  • An improvement after pacer Shahnawaz Dahani.
  • Precluded from the mega-match against India.
Advertisement

Hasan Ali is is likely to replace the injured Shahnawaz Dahani in the game against India, as he loads lots of involvement in him.

Hasnain, who as of late got cleared to bowl again in global cricket, may need to trust that a piece longer will get his opportunity.

Dahani is the third Pakistan fast to be constrained out with injury after Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Wasim left the group in front of the six-country competition in the United Arab Emirates.

With him out of the game, Pakistan have just two choices accessible on the seat – Hasan Ali and Mohammad Hasnain.

The two of them were remembered for the side as a trade for Shaheen and Wasim.

In the mean time, Dahani will be observed for the following 48-72 hours by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) clinical group.

Advertisement

Dahani has stowed one wicket in two matches of the occasion at an economy pace of 6.

Babar Azam’s group squashed Hong Kong with a 155-run triumph on Friday to seal their spot in the last four of the competition.

The Men dressed in Green had lost their initial match against India by five wickets.

Pakistan likely XI

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Hasan Ali.

Advertisement

Also Read

Henrik Stenson removed from LIV Golf field
Henrik Stenson removed from LIV Golf field

Swede Henrik Stenson was eliminated from the field. During the current week's...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Garena Free Fire Redeem Code Today is December 9, 2022- Details
Garena Free Fire Redeem Code Today is December 9, 2022- Details
Wordle today December 9, 2022: Here’s answer
Wordle today December 9, 2022: Here’s answer
PAK VS ENG Multan 2nd Test Schedule 2022 - When & Where to Watch?
PAK VS ENG Multan 2nd Test Schedule 2022 - When & Where to Watch?
Fifa World Cup 2022 Quarterfinals Schedule and How to Watch live streaming?
Fifa World Cup 2022 Quarterfinals Schedule and How to Watch live streaming?
Mark Wood returns for England's second Pakistan Test
Mark Wood returns for England's second Pakistan Test
Luis Enrique quits after Spain's World Cup exit
Luis Enrique quits after Spain's World Cup exit
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story