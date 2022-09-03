Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sports
  • Henrik Stenson removed from LIV Golf field
Henrik Stenson removed from LIV Golf field

Henrik Stenson removed from LIV Golf field

Articles
Advertisement
Henrik Stenson removed from LIV Golf field

Henrik Stenson removed from LIV Golf field

Advertisement
  • Swede Henrik Stenson was eliminated from the field.
  • During the current week’s LIV Golf occasion outside Boston.
  • Because of “medical reasons”, the Saudi Arabia-supported.
Advertisement

Henrik Stenson, who won on his LIV Golf debut in July under about fourteen days after he was deprived of his job.

As Europe’s Ryder Cup skipper over his choice to join the series, was supplanted in the 48-player field by Jordanian Shergo Al Kurdi.

Previous British Open victor Stenson was one of the 12 significant heroes named in the first field contending at the 54-opening occasion at The International Golf Club that started on Friday.

The current week’s occasion denotes the fourth in the debut time of the LIV Golf Invitational Series, which in a brief time frame has proactively upset the elements of men’s expert golf.

Pundits say LIV Golf, which is bankrolled by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, adds up to “sportswashing” by a country attempting to work on its standing despite analysis over its common liberties record.

Advertisement

Also Read

Sha’Carri Richardson beats Thompson-Herah in Luzerne 100m
Sha’Carri Richardson beats Thompson-Herah in Luzerne 100m

American runner Sha'Carri Richardson edged Jamaica's. Olympic hero Elaine Thompson-Herah by 100th...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story