Henrik Stenson removed from LIV Golf field

Swede Henrik Stenson was eliminated from the field.

During the current week’s LIV Golf occasion outside Boston.

Because of “medical reasons”, the Saudi Arabia-supported.

Henrik Stenson, who won on his LIV Golf debut in July under about fourteen days after he was deprived of his job.

As Europe’s Ryder Cup skipper over his choice to join the series, was supplanted in the 48-player field by Jordanian Shergo Al Kurdi.

Previous British Open victor Stenson was one of the 12 significant heroes named in the first field contending at the 54-opening occasion at The International Golf Club that started on Friday.

The current week’s occasion denotes the fourth in the debut time of the LIV Golf Invitational Series, which in a brief time frame has proactively upset the elements of men’s expert golf.

Pundits say LIV Golf, which is bankrolled by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, adds up to “sportswashing” by a country attempting to work on its standing despite analysis over its common liberties record.

