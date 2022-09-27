Hilaree Nelson goes missing on Manaslu mountain in Nepal

Hilaree Nelson disappeared from the Manaslu mountain in Nepal.

On the same day that a Nepali climber perished in an avalanche.

Nelson had successfully ascended the 8,000-metre (26,000 ft) peak.

On the same peak, according to authorities and trip organizers.

The eighth-highest mountain in the world, Manaslu, was successfully ascended on Monday by renowned US ski mountaineer Nelson and her companion Jim Morrison.

Yesterday, as she was descending from her summit, she had an accident. The expedition was organized by Shangri-La Nepal Treks, and Jiban Ghimire of the company said to AFP: “We are trying to gain information on what transpired.

The same day, an avalanche between Camps 3 and 4 on the 26,781-foot (8,163-meter) peak killed one climber from Nepal and injured twelve others, according to the government’s tourist department.

The demise marked the first reported victim in Nepal’s fall climbing season.

The 404 paying climbers trying to reach the top of Manaslu this year have encountered difficulties due to the persistent rain and snow, and rescue operations have also been hampered by the severe weather, with helicopters unable to fly on Monday due to the conditions.

Tuesday’s weather had improved, according to Ghimire, and a helicopter was on its way to the scene of Nelson’s accident.

Morrison arrived at base camp without incident and was escorting the search and rescue crew, Ghimire continued.

“I haven’t felt as sure-footed on Manaslu as I have on a past adventure into the thin atmosphere of the high Himalaya,” Nelson said in an Instagram post on Thursday.

“These past weeks have tested my resilience in new ways.”

In a description on the website of sponsor North Face, the 49-year-old is referred to as “the most prolific ski mountaineer of her generation” and has a career spanning two decades.

She made history in 2012 when she was the first woman to conquer Everest, the tallest mountain in the world, and its neighbour Lhotse in the same day.

She went back to Lhotse six years later and accomplished the mountain’s first ski descent, which brought her the National Geographic Adventurer of the Year honour.

Eight of the world’s fourteen tallest peaks are found in Nepal, and the foreign climbers who swarm to its highlands are a significant source of income for the nation.

The coronavirus outbreak in 2020 nearly brought the business to a complete halt, but last year the nation’s summits were once again made accessible to mountaineers.

