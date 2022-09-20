History created, women’s javelin team ready for international events

The International Tent Pegging Championship is being held.

From 22nd to 24th September in the city of Piedah, Jordan.

For the first time in the history of Pakistan women javelin team will participate in the international championship.

A 3-member women’s javelin team has arrived in Jordan for the International Tent Pegging Championship.

National women javelin team coach Haroon has been selected for the first time in the history of Pakistan women’s national team through open trial.

Equestrian Federation of Pakistan President Sahibzada Sultan said that Pakistan Women Team is participating in a major international event for the first time.

Sahibzada Sultan said that the Pakistani women’s tent pegging team has made a training visit to South Africa, but this is the first major event of the women’s tent pegging team.

