How many fans attended Pakistan vs. England matches in Karachi?

Teams played four of the games in the port city.

A record number of people turned out to see the T20I series between Pakistan vs. England matches at the Karachi National Stadium.

Out of the seven-match series, the teams played four of the games in the port city. The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will host three games.

In four matches, the stadium saw a combined 126,550 spectators, according to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The cricket board said that 95.3% of spectators attended the matches played in Karachi overall. In the meantime, gate money was used to raise Rs1.3 million for the flood relief fund.

The PCB expressed gratitude for the assistance it received in Karachi.

Each team won two of the four matches that made up the first leg of the home series in Karachi, tying the overall series.

After playing all four games of the first leg in Karachi, the Pakistani and English teams both took flights to Lahore on Monday. The teams will play practice games on Tuesday, September 27, and the final three games will be played in Lahore on September 28, September 30, and October 2.

