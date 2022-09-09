HS Prannoy becomes number 1 in BWF world tour rankings

HS Prannoy moves to the top of the World Badminton World Rankings.

The 30-year-old has registered the maximum number of points in the race.

He is one ahead of world champion Viktor Axelsen, who is ranked second.

Advertisement

HS Prannoy, India shuttler is now the World’s No.1 in the men’s singles category in the BWF World Tour Rankings.

Pro Indian shuttler HS Prannoy is presently the World’s Main player in the men’s singles class in the BWF World Visit Rankings. In the rankings refreshed on September 6, Prannoy arose as the main shuttler in visit rankings. “This is just a trailer, picture abhi baaki hai well deserved @PRANNOYHSPRI, keep going! @himantabiswa @sanjay091968 #BWFWorldTour #IndiaontheRise #Badminton,” tweeted BAI Media. Advertisement

Advertisement

The 2022 BWF World Visit began on January 11 and will end on December 18. It is the fifth time of the BWF Badminton World Visit. The visit comprises of 22 competitions which will prompt the last of the visit in December.

These 22 competitions are partitioned into five levels, Level 1 is the World Visit finals, trailed by Level 2 called Very 1000, Level 3 called Very 750, Level 4 called Very 500, and Level 5 called Very 300.

Different award cash and positioning focuses are presented at every one of these competitions.

HS Prannoy began 2022 with a quarterfinal finish in the India Open in January.

Then around the same time, he acquired one more quarterfinal in the Syed Modi Worldwide 2022.

Advertisement

In Walk 2022, Prannoy procured a quarterfinal finish in the German Open 2022. Around the same time at the 2022 All Britain Open, he was unable to advance past the main round.

In the Swiss Open 2022 held that very month, he was the second place, losing to Leonardus Jonatan Christie of Indonesia in the last.

During the Korea Open 2022 toward the beginning of April, he was dispensed with in the primary round. In the 2022 Thailand Open held in May, he was unable to perform well and lost in the primary round itself.

In June in the 2022 Indonesia Open, Prannoy procured an elimination round finish. Around the same time, he lost in the quarterfinals at the 2022 Malaysia Open.

In July in the Malaysia Experts 2022, the shuttler completed the competition subsequent to losing in the elimination round.

Around the same time during Singapore Open, Prannoy procured a quarterfinal finish.

Advertisement

In August during the 2022 Japan Open, he lost in the quarterfinals.

Also Read Lewis Hamilton to start Italian Grand Prix at back Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton will begin. Italian Grand Prix at the back... Advertisement Advertisement