Hummel tones down logo on Denmark’s Qatar World Cup kit

Denmark will wear a “toned down” uniform at this year’s World Cup in protest of Qatar’s human rights record.

Hummel, the sportswear company behind the uniforms, says they are “a protest against Qatar and its human rights violations”.

Qatar’s handling of workers’ rights during the World Cup was criticized by Danish human rights group Hummel.

Sportswear manufacturer Hummel announced on Wednesday that Denmark will wear a “toned down” uniform at this year’s World Cup in protest of Qatar’s human rights record, drawing an angry response from the Gulf state.

The organizing committee for Qatar charged Hummel of “trivializing” the nation’s initiatives to enhance working conditions for migrant laborers and requested the Danish federation take action.

On the shirts created for the World Cup, which begins on November 20, both the Danish national badge and the logo of the sportswear company are scarcely discernible.

Numerous competing nations and rights organizations have criticized FIFA for permitting the game to be held in the conservative Muslim nation of Qatar, where homosexuality is prohibited, as well as Qatar’s record on human rights.

In an Instagram post, Hummel claimed the new jerseys were “a protest against Qatar and its human rights record.”

According to allegations of fatalities among migrant workers on Qatar’s massive infrastructure projects, the company stated in an Instagram post, “We don’t wish to be visible during a tournament that has cost thousands of people their lives.”

“We support the Danish national team all the way, but that isn’t the same as supporting Qatar as a host nation.”

The kit manufacturer stated that in addition to the primary red strip and the second jersey in white, the third strip in black and grey served as a symbol of “mourning.”

After the two sponsors agreed to have their logos changed, Denmark’s training shirts would have “important messaging.”

The Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, which organized the World Cup in Qatar, issued a sharp statement that emphasized “major adjustments to the labor system” to safeguard workers and “ensure improved living conditions for them.”

In addition, the committee noted that a “strong and transparent discussion” had taken place with the DBU, the Danish federation, which had improved “a better grasp of the progress accomplished.”

“We dispute Hummel’s claim that this tournament has cost thousands of people their lives. Furthermore, we whole-heartedly reject the trivializing (of) our genuine commitment to protecting the health and safety of the 30,000 workers who built FIFA World Cup stadiums and other tournament projects.”

According to Qatar, only three workers lost their lives in workplace accidents while working in the eight stadiums in the Doha area. However, it has been accused of underreporting deaths related to more extensive projects.

The committee claimed that several international human rights organizations have “acknowledged” Qatar’s reforms as “a paradigm that has accelerated progress and benefited lives.”

“Like every country, progress on these issues is a journey without a finish line, and Qatar is committed to that journey,” said the statement.

“We urge the DBU to accurately convey the outcome of their extensive communication and work with the Supreme Committee, and to ensure that this is accurately communicated to their partners at Hummel.”

Qatar’s handling of the LGBTQ population has also drawn criticism.

Harry Kane, the captain of England, has declared he will don a “OneLove” armband during the World Cup in support of a Dutch initiative to combat discrimination.

The initiative is also supported by Germany, Norway, Sweden, Wales, Belgium, France, and Switzerland.

