ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 warm up fixtures

The official warm-up schedule for all 16 countries competing in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 has been released, with matches scheduled to take place in Brisbane and Melbourne.

First-round teams will begin their preparations in Melbourne, with matches taking place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and Junction Oval from October 10 to 13.

All warm-up games for teams starting in the Super 12 stage will be held in Brisbane on October 17 and 19. The Gabba and Allan Border Field will host these matches.

The first warm-up match will be played on 10 October at Junction Oval between two-time winners West Indies and United Arab Emirates, with each of the First Round teams playing two warm-up matches.

Australia’s lone official warm-up match will be against India on October 17 at The Gabba. In addition to Australia, world number one India will meet New Zealand at The Gabba on October 19th.

Warm-up matches will not be open to the public, but the four warm-up games at The Gabba on October 17 and 19 will be aired live by the ICC’s Global Broadcast Partner Star Sports. In addition, all matches will have live scores and match highlights available on the ICC digital outlets.

The warm-up matches, as with previous ICC events, will not have official T20 International status.

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 kicks off on October 16 when Sri Lanka takes on Namibia at Geelong’s Kardinia Park Stadium.

