Imam-ul-Haq returned to Pakistan from County Champion, reason?

Somerset’s Imam-ul-Haq has returned to Pakistan for personal reasons.

His father recently suffered heart attack, doctors advised him to have surgery.

Imam won’t play in Somerset’s County Championship match against Kent.

Imam-ul-Haq, the opening batsman for Pakistan and a Somerset player in current County Championship, had return home since his father was ill.

According to information, Imam won’t play in the County Championship game against Kent since his father recently suffered a heart attack, and the doctors advised him to have surgery.

“Imam-ul-Haq will return to Pakistan ahead of the forthcoming County Championship match against Kent for personal reasons,” Somerset said in a statement.

Imam has received praise for his club-related initiatives from Somerset CCC Director of Cricket Andy Hurry.

“Imam will return home immediately to be with his family in Pakistan. This means that he won’t be available for selection for our final fixture at Canterbury, starting on Monday.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Imam for all his contributions both on and off the field since joining the Club. On behalf of all the players, staff, and followers of Somerset County Cricket Club, we send our thoughts and support to Imam and his family at this time.”

