Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sports
  • Imam-ul-Haq returned to Pakistan from County Champion, reason?
Imam-ul-Haq returned to Pakistan from County Champion, reason?

Imam-ul-Haq returned to Pakistan from County Champion, reason?

Articles
Advertisement
Imam-ul-Haq returned to Pakistan from County Champion, reason?

Imam-ul-Haq returned to Pakistan from County Champion, reason?

Advertisement
  • Somerset’s Imam-ul-Haq has returned to Pakistan for personal reasons.
  • His father recently suffered heart attack, doctors advised him to have surgery.
  • Imam won’t play in Somerset’s County Championship match against Kent.
Advertisement

Imam-ul-Haq, the opening batsman for Pakistan and a Somerset player in current County Championship, had return home since his father was ill.

According to information, Imam won’t play in the County Championship game against Kent since his father recently suffered a heart attack, and the doctors advised him to have surgery.

“Imam-ul-Haq will return to Pakistan ahead of the forthcoming County Championship match against Kent for personal reasons,” Somerset said in a statement.

Imam has received praise for his club-related initiatives from Somerset CCC Director of Cricket Andy Hurry.

“Imam will return home immediately to be with his family in Pakistan. This means that he won’t be available for selection for our final fixture at Canterbury, starting on Monday.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Imam for all his contributions both on and off the field since joining the Club. On behalf of all the players, staff, and followers of Somerset County Cricket Club, we send our thoughts and support to Imam and his family at this time.”

Advertisement

Also Read

PAK vs ENG: Pakistan to play record 200th T20I today
PAK vs ENG: Pakistan to play record 200th T20I today

Pakistan play their 200th Twenty20 international against England on Sunday. The Men...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Pep Guardiola says 'Arsenal could reach 100 points'
Pep Guardiola says 'Arsenal could reach 100 points'
WTA asserts 'Peng' situation must be resolved before returning to China
WTA asserts 'Peng' situation must be resolved before returning to China
Jon Rahm expecting 'tense' Masters winners dinner amid LIV Golf conflict
Jon Rahm expecting 'tense' Masters winners dinner amid LIV Golf conflict
Cristiano Ronaldo passed medical with his new club Al-Nassr
Cristiano Ronaldo passed medical with his new club Al-Nassr
Adelaide International 1: Aryna Sabalenka moves on to the second round
Adelaide International 1: Aryna Sabalenka moves on to the second round
Vikrant Gupta says 'Urooj Mumtaz is the best addition to Pakistani commentary box'
Vikrant Gupta says 'Urooj Mumtaz is the best addition to Pakistani commentary box'
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story