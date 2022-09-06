Important news about Mohammad Rizwan has come out

Mohammad Rizwan had an injury to his leg while wicket-keeping against India.

He will not participate in the training session before the Afghanistan match.

The Pakistan captain Babar Azam said that he has yet to undergo a CT scan, but is feeling much better.

According to the spokesperson of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Mohammad Rizwan will not participate in the training session before the Afghanistan match. Instead, he will rest completely today.

Rizwan had an injury to his leg while wicket-keeping against India in the first match of the Super Four. Despite suffering from severe pain, Rizwan came to bat after wicket-keeping.

According to the latest situation, when the spokesperson PCB was asked about the availability of Rizwan in the Afghanistan match, he replied that Rizwan will play the match.

Earlier, the captain of the national team, Babar Azam, was asked about Mohammad Rizwan, and he also said that he has yet to undergo a CT scan, but he is feeling much better than before.

Pakistan will play the second match of the Super Four stage against Afghanistan in Sharjah on Wednesday

