IND vs SL: Sri Lanka opt to bowl against India Asia Cup 2022

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and chose to bat first against India on Tuesday as they attempt to secure a final position in the Asia Cup Twenty20 event.

The island nation, which defeated Afghanistan in their first Super Four match, needs one more win to almost certainly go to the final on September 11 and remain unbeaten in Dubai.

“We’ll bowl first because of the record here. All the last three games have been chased down here,” said Shanaka.

“The approach has been outstanding by our batters and we hope to continue the same.”

After losing to Pakistan in their first match of the Super Four, India absolutely needs a win to remain in contention for the final.

If they lose versus Sri Lanka, they will be at the mercy of other teams’ performances.

One change has been made, with off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin replacing Ravi Bishnoi.

“We would have bowled first as well. The pitch doesn’t change much and it only gets better to bat on,” India skipper Rohit Sharma said.

“This gives us an opportunity to come out and play freely. This is how the World Cup would be played as well, and we have to make sure that we don’t lose too many games.”

The tournament serves as a warm-up for the T20 World Cup, which will be held in Australia in October and November.

Squads

India

KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (capt), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

Sri Lanka

Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka

Umpires

Ahsan Raza (PAK) Bismillah Jan Shinwari (AFG)

TV Umpire

Ahmed Shah Pakteen (AFG)

Match Referee

Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

