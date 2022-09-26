India overtakes Pakistan with most wins in a calendar year

India bounced back from losing to Australia in the opening game of the series to win the next two games, effectively winning the series.

At home and breaking a previous mark.

The Indian team led by Rohit Sharma shattered Pakistan’s previous mark of 20 T20I victories in a calendar year with their most recent triumph over Australia. The previous record-holder was Pakistan, with 20 victories in 2021.

Most T20I wins in a year:

Advertisement India 21* – 2022

Pakistan 20 – 2021

Pakistan 17 – 2018

Uganda 16 – 2021

South Africa 15 – 2021

Advertisement

After falling to Australia in the first game of the series, the Indian team recovered to win the next two games, effectively capturing the series at home and shattering a previous record.

Also Read Marcelo Costa Schroeder hired as Brazil’s goal-keeping coach Marcelo has joined the Lahore-based men's team training camp. He began working... Advertisement Advertisement