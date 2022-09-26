Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
India overtakes Pakistan with most wins in a calendar year

India overtakes Pakistan with most wins in a calendar year

Articles
Advertisement
India overtakes Pakistan with most wins in a calendar year
Advertisement

India bounced back from losing to Australia in the opening game of the series to win the next two games, effectively winning the series.

At home and breaking a previous mark.

The Indian team led by Rohit Sharma shattered Pakistan’s previous mark of 20 T20I victories in a calendar year with their most recent triumph over Australia. The previous record-holder was Pakistan, with 20 victories in 2021.

Most T20I wins in a year:

    Advertisement
  • India 21* – 2022
  • Pakistan 20 – 2021
  • Pakistan 17 – 2018
  • Uganda 16 – 2021
  • South Africa 15 – 2021 
Advertisement

After falling to Australia in the first game of the series, the Indian team recovered to win the next two games, effectively capturing the series at home and shattering a previous record.

Also Read

Marcelo Costa Schroeder hired as Brazil’s goal-keeping coach
Marcelo Costa Schroeder hired as Brazil’s goal-keeping coach

Marcelo has joined the Lahore-based men's team training camp. He began working...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story