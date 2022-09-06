India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 super 4 live score updates

Asia Cup 2022 Live Score: Get all the latest updates related to the ninth match of the Asia Cup 202; India vs Sri Lanka.
In T20Is against Sri Lanka, India has won 17 and lost only seven matches, with one no-result. India last played Sri Lanka in an Asia Cup T20 match in Mirpur in 2016, which India won by five wickets.
Match Details
Date: September 6, 2022
Time: 7:00 PM IST
Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Pitch
Five innings with scores in excess of 180 have been played in the last three games in Dubai. However, it all depends on whatever pitch is used for Tuesday’s game, and its location on the square will determine if there is a shorter boundary for hitters to exploit. Evening temperatures will be around 35°C, and the night will not be much cooler, reducing the possibility of dew interfering with the hunt.
Playing XI
India
Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
Sri Lanka
Dasun Shanaka (C), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (WK), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Asitha Fernando
VICTORY! What did we just witness?
Dasun Shanaka leaves his bat on the floor and dives in the crease to get the winning run with just 1 ball remaining!
You simply can’t write this.
SL 174/4 after 19.5 ov
Sri Lanka won by 6 wickets!#SLvIND #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 6, 2022
Sri Lanka are already celebrating here!
Can they bring this one home?
Or is there a late twist in the tale?
SL 167/4 after 19 ov
They need 7 from 6 deliveries to win!#SLvIND #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 6, 2022
Sri Lanka look in complete control.
Massive boundaries and smart running between the wickets!
SL 153/4 after 18 ov
They need 21 from 12 deliveries#SLvIND #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 6, 2022
What a knock from Kusal Mendis 🤩⁰
He did his part in the run chase, by scoring quick, crucial runs! 🔥
⁰#SLvIND #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic pic.twitter.com/cijCNWx4ab
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 6, 2022
India need to control the game.
Sri Lanka need to start attacking the boundary.
What we know for sure is that this sure to be a thrilling finish!
SL 132/4 after 16 ov
They need 42 off 24#SLvIND #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 6, 2022
Pressure on Sri Lanka after some crucial wickets.
Fantastic bowling from #India
SL 120/4 after 15 ov
They need 54 off of 30 deliveries #SLvIND #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 6, 2022
Nissanka shows his class with a fabulous knock to help Sri Lanka in the run chase!🤩
He grabs a well-deserved half-century for his effort.🙌🏻#SLvIND #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic pic.twitter.com/UgMttb5CXF
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 6, 2022
WICKET! Plumb, confirmed by the review. SL lose a wicket and review!
Kusal Mendis lbw b Chahal – 57 (37)
SL 110/4 after 14.1 ov
They need 64 off 35 deliveries#SLvIND #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 6, 2022
WICKET! Much needed scalp for India, and a first for Ravichandran Ashwin!
Gunathilaka c KL b Ashwin – 1 (7)
SL 110/3 after 13.5 ov
They need 64 off 37#SLvIND #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 6, 2022
50! Kusal Mendis joins Nissanka in grabbing a key half-century – 51* (33)
SL 104/2 after 12.4 ov
They need 70 off 44#SLvIND #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 6, 2022
WICKET! High up in the air and taken by SKY! A second for Chahal in this over alone.
Asalanka c SKY b Chahal – 0 (3)
SL 97/2 after 11.4 ov
They need 77 from 50#SLvIND #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 6, 2022
WICKET! High up in the air and taken by SKY! A second for Chahal in this over alone.
Asalanka c SKY b Chahal – 0 (3)
SL 97/2 after 11.4 ov
They need 77 from 50#SLvIND #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 6, 2022
WICKET! Finally, India strike, and just on cue!
Nissanka c Rohit b Chahal – 52 (37)
SL 97/1 after 11.1 ov
They need 77 in 53 deliveries#SLvIND #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 6, 2022
What a first innings we’ve seen!
Let’s relive it with some 📸’s of the action from the field.#SLvIND #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic pic.twitter.com/vt2SL5mmJg
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 6, 2022
10 overs down, and Sri Lanka look comfortably in control!
SL 89/0 after 10 ov
They need 85 runs in 60 deliveries to win!#SLvIND #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 6, 2022
What a combo we’re seeing from Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis!
This is Sri Lanka’s highest opening partnership against India in T20I’s.
SL 85/0 after 9 ov#SLvIND #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 6, 2022
This batting display from #SriLanka >>>
SL 74/0 after 8 ov#SLvIND #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 6, 2022
Both batters look set in place.
Can India pick up a wicket to tilt the momentum?
SL 63/0 after 7 ov#SLvIND #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 6, 2022
End of the powerplay. Excellent batting we’re seeing here!
SL 57/0 after 6 ov#SLvIND #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 6, 2022
Massive over for the #SriLanka openers. They’ve been outstanding!
18 off the previous 6 balls.
SL 45/0 after 5 ov#SLvIND #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 6, 2022
Crucial runs to start the innings off. #SriLanka are playing it smart here and building a good total in the first half itself.
SL 27/0 after 4 ov#SLvIND #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 6, 2022
What a performance!
3 wickets for Dilshan Madushanka 👏 as he keeps India’s 🇮🇳 middle order from flourishing 💪🏼#SLvIND #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic pic.twitter.com/WwAFUZe32f
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 6, 2022
Good fielding from India so far. They need to pile the pressure on a strong Sri Lankan batting lineup.
SL 9/0 after 2 ov#SLvIND #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 6, 2022
Brilliant start for India!
Almost a maiden over for Bhuvneshwar, who concedes just 1 run from the first over.
SL 1/0 after 1 ov#SLvIND #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 6, 2022
Innings break!
A valuable 2 runs for India to end their innings after Wanindu drops a catch.
IND 173/8 after 20 ov
Sri Lanka need 174 to win!#SLvIND #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 6, 2022
WICKET! Clean! Bhuvenshwar departs without opening his account.
Bhuvneshwar b Karunaratne – 0 (2)
IND 164/8 after 19.3#SLvIND #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 6, 2022
A phenomenal knock from the skipper @ImRo45 sees India put up a reliable total 👏
He’ll be happy with his first half-century of the DP World #AsiaCup 2022 🏆#SLvIND #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic pic.twitter.com/Pa80NPH1gl
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 6, 2022
6 balls remain in the innings.
Sri Lanka have been sensational and have picked up some important wickets!
IND 161/7 after 19 ov#SLvIND #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 6, 2022
WICKET! Sri Lanka strike. Nissanka with his third catch of the night.
Pant c Nissanka b Madushanka – 17 (13)
IND 158/7 after 18.3 ov#SLvIND #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 6, 2022
WICKET! Bowled straight between the wickets! Hooda walks.
Hooda b Madushanka – 3 (4)
IND 157/6 after 18.1 ov#SLvIND #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 6, 2022
WICKET! Swung and caught swiftly!
Pandya c Nissanka b Shanka – 17 (13)
IND 149/5 after 17.3 ov#SLvIND #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 6, 2022
Crucial few overs left for #India. They need to start looking for the boundary as much as possible.
Make or break time!
IND 140/4 after 17 ov#SLvIND #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 6, 2022
5 overs to go!
How much do you think India will score?
IND 127/4 after 15 ov#SLvIND #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 6, 2022
WICKET! The slowness of the pitch gets SKY caught.
Suryakumar c Theekshana b Shanaka – 34 (29)
IND 119/4 after 14.2#SLvIND #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 6, 2022
India are back in the game.
Rohit-SKY partnership was key! Now, Hardik and SKY will take over and look to build another.
IND 118/3 after 14 ov#SLvIND #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 6, 2022
WICKET! Big big big loss for India, who sees their skipper depart.
Rohit c Nissanka b Karunaratne – 72 (41)
IND 110/3 after 12.2 ov#SLvIND #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 6, 2022
100 up for #India in the previous over.
Rohit Sharma is on fire! 🔥
IND 109/2 after 12 ov#SLvIND #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 6, 2022
12 runs from the last over.
IND 91/2 after 11 ov#SLvIND #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 6, 2022
Despite a late resurgence from the Indian batters, Sri Lanka will be the (ever so slightly) happier team going into the second half of the first innings!
Up to India to pick up the pace.
IND 79/2 after 10 ov#SLvIND #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 6, 2022
50* up for the partnership (37 balls)
Smart running between the wickets!
IND 65/2 after 9 ov#SLvIND #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 6, 2022
Some tight bowling from the #SriLanka attack.
Exceptional fielding as well!
IND 54/2 after 8 ov#SLvIND #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 6, 2022
Rohit Sharma needs to continue his fine form and build a good partnership with SKY to steady the ship.
IND 49/2 after 7 ov#SLvIND #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 6, 2022
Dilshan Madushanka of Sri Lanka bowled India’s Virat Kohli for a duck in a critical Asia Cup Super Four match on Tuesday.
Kohli, who had returned to form after a long batting slump with two half-centuries in the tournament, misjudged a length delivery from Madushanka.
The great batter came back to startled silence from a tiny audience dominated by Indian fans after facing only four deliveries.
After Sri Lanka won the toss, India was called in to bat after losing their Super Four opener against Pakistan.
India absolutely needs a win to remain in contention for the September 11 final.
2 extras and a few dots from the first over.
Steady start for both teams.
IND 4/0 after 1 ov#SLvIND #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 6, 2022
WICKET! Sri Lanka strike early with a wicket after an extensive review
KL Rahul lbw b Theekshana – 6 (7)
IND 11/1 after 1.5 ov#SLvIND #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 6, 2022
WICKET! 2 wickets in 3 overs. What a start for Sri Lanka!
Kohli b Madushanka – 0 (4)
IND 13/2 after 2.4 ov#SLvIND #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 6, 2022
A tough spell for India to start things off. Can they bounce back?
IND 22/2 after 4 ov#SLvIND #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 6, 2022
Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bowl first.#INDvSL #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 6, 2022
Here are the team-wise standings of total runs scored and total wickets taken in the #Super4 of the DP World #AsiaCup 2022 🏆⁰⁰Which team do you think will end up with the most runs and most wickets at the end of the tournament? 👇⁰⁰#ACC #GetReadyForEpic #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/JpEMDs5KrF
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 6, 2022
A classic encounter takes place yet again for the #Super4 of the DP World #AsiaCup 2022 🏆⁰The #MenInBlue of India 🇮🇳 and the #RoaringLions of Sri Lanka 🇱🇰⁰Stay tuned for an #EpicClash ⚔️#INDvSL #ACC #GetReadyForEpic #AsiaCup2022
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 6, 2022
One of the greatest openers of all time, @virendersehwag ’s 🇮🇳 60 off 36 balls against Sri Lanka 🇱🇰 in Asia Cup 2008 was a sight to behold! #INDvSL #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic pic.twitter.com/LfalQnLYVi
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 6, 2022
We’re looking forward to an action-packed #EpicBattle between India 🇮🇳 and Sri Lanka 🇱🇰⁰Are you? 🤩⁰⁰Catch the action LIVE exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar and Star Sports 📺#INDvSL #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic pic.twitter.com/YGrybc1l7G
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 6, 2022
What happens when @ImRo45 & @surya_14kumar face off in a fun battle? 🧐
Find out 👇 & watch this duo in #INDvSL:
DP World #AsiaCup2022 | Sep 6, 6 PM | Star Sports/Star Gold/DIsney+Hotstar pic.twitter.com/pgjt14QznH
— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) September 6, 2022
Continental rivalry has been at its finest whenever these two sides have met. 🔥
As #TeamIndia prepares for the second game of the Super 4️⃣ stages, here’s how close these two outfits have fared over the years in Asia Cup. 🙌#PlayBold #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/uDmrfd9cfo
— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 6, 2022
#RohitSharma-led Team India will square off against Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday#INDvSL #AsiaCup https://t.co/ucu8NDkL4P
— CricketNDTV (@CricketNDTV) September 6, 2022
Sri Lanka ready to face world beaters, says Shanaka
Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka on Monday said India's IPL. Experience and winning mentality makes them a provoking group. To look as his side focuses on a spot in the Asia Cup final. Sri Lanka won their initial Super Four match and know one more victory against Rohit Sharma's India in Dubai on Tuesday. Will edge them more like a shot at the title. Sri Lanka saw off Afghanistan on Saturday while India lost to main rivals Pakistan to begin...
The #MenInBlue 💙 are back on the field with some killer strategies as the #RoaringLions 🦁 prepare to hunt down their opponents until every last ball 🏏
Catch the action LIVE exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar and Star Sports 📺#INDvSL #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic pic.twitter.com/DTjNQPb9CV
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 5, 2022
The Sri Lankan🇱🇰 skipper, @dasunshanaka1 talks about his thoughts going into the crucial game against India🇮🇳 and also touches upon how the team is prepared to handle the pressure in close encounters💪#ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyforEpic #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/Ed1lekQETM
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 5, 2022
Inspiration like this 🌟 from the legendary former captain of Sri Lanka 🇱🇰 @MahelaJay is definitely hyping up 🥵 the #RoaringLions 🦁 for tomorrow’s match against India 🇮🇳#INDvSL #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic pic.twitter.com/zksqaU98ZN
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 5, 2022
Looking back on an #Epic performance by the Matara Hurricane @Sanath07 🇱🇰 in the final of #AsiaCup 2008 against India 🇮🇳
What a delightful 💯#INDvSL #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic pic.twitter.com/EfruNfPYoU
— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 5, 2022
Read More News On
Catch all the Asia Cup News, Cricket News, Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.