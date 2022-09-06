India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 super 4 live score updates

Asia Cup 2022 Live Score: Get all the latest updates related to the ninth match of the Asia Cup 202; India vs Sri Lanka.

In T20Is against Sri Lanka, India has won 17 and lost only seven matches, with one no-result. India last played Sri Lanka in an Asia Cup T20 match in Mirpur in 2016, which India won by five wickets.

Match Details

Date: September 6, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM IST

Advertisement

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium

Pitch

Five innings with scores in excess of 180 have been played in the last three games in Dubai. However, it all depends on whatever pitch is used for Tuesday’s game, and its location on the square will determine if there is a shorter boundary for hitters to exploit. Evening temperatures will be around 35°C, and the night will not be much cooler, reducing the possibility of dew interfering with the hunt.

Playing XI

Advertisement India Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Advertisement Sri Lanka Dasun Shanaka (C), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (WK), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Asitha Fernando