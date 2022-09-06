India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 super 4 live score updates

Articles
Asia Cup 2022 Live Score: Get all the latest updates related to the ninth match of the Asia Cup 202; India vs Sri Lanka.

In T20Is against Sri Lanka, India has won 17 and lost only seven matches, with one no-result. India last played Sri Lanka in an Asia Cup T20 match in Mirpur in 2016, which India won by five wickets.

Match Details

Date: September 6, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium

Pitch

Five innings with scores in excess of 180 have been played in the last three games in Dubai. However, it all depends on whatever pitch is used for Tuesday’s game, and its location on the square will determine if there is a shorter boundary for hitters to exploit. Evening temperatures will be around 35°C, and the night will not be much cooler, reducing the possibility of dew interfering with the hunt.

Playing XI

India

Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka

Dasun Shanaka (C), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (WK), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Asitha Fernando

Dilshan Madushanka of Sri Lanka bowled India’s Virat Kohli for a duck in a critical Asia Cup Super Four match on Tuesday.

Kohli, who had returned to form after a long batting slump with two half-centuries in the tournament, misjudged a length delivery from Madushanka.

The great batter came back to startled silence from a tiny audience dominated by Indian fans after facing only four deliveries.

After Sri Lanka won the toss, India was called in to bat after losing their Super Four opener against Pakistan.

India absolutely needs a win to remain in contention for the September 11 final.

Sri Lanka ready to face world beaters, says Shanaka

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka on Monday said India's IPL. Experience and winning mentality makes them a provoking group. To look as his side focuses on a spot in the Asia Cup final. Sri Lanka won their initial Super Four match and know one more victory against Rohit Sharma's India in Dubai on Tuesday. Will edge them more like a shot at the title. Sri Lanka saw off Afghanistan on Saturday while India lost to main rivals Pakistan to begin...

