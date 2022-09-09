Introducing New Deep Sea Elite Pack in Garena Free Fire

GameSpot’s Swipe mobile showcase featured the impending Elite Pass prizes for Garena Free Fire.

At GameSpot’s Swipe mobile showcase, the venerable mobile battle royale game Garena Free Fire displayed its upcoming Elite Pass rewards. Deep Sea Warriors, the following Elite Pass, features items inspired by the ocean and some of its most dreadful predators.

The Megajaw Tormentor and Megafin Taunter bundles, as well as standalone weapons like the Aug Apex Underwater and accessories like the Ocean Runner Skyboard, are all seen in the trailer. Additionally, there is a brand-new Metal Jaws loot box that transforms the item into a cool shark-themed item. The Metal Jaws sports car, which enables you to travel in luxury, appears to be the focal point of the set.

A preview for a new character that will be released soon concludes the trailer. We only saw a fleeting silhouette, so take from that what you will. There were no clues regarding a release date or even the identity.

The war royale for survival In the five-year-old mobile game Free Fire, participants compete in a 50-person battle royale. You’ll need to move around quite a bit to stay in the safe area because vehicles are a key component given how big the maps are.

