  • Inzamam supports Malik, Shan, Sharjeel for WC Squad
  • Inzamam-ul-Haq, a former Pakistani captain.
  • Argued that other players should be given opportunity.

Inzamam ul Haq, former Pakistan captain said that the middle order of the recently finished competition did not perform up to par.

After a terrible run of Pakistani openers in the Asia Cup 2022, the famous batter identified Shoaib Malik, Shan Masood, and Sharjeel Khan as three players that need to be tried.

“Pakistan’s performance in the Asia Cup 2022 were not that good but what is more worrying is that the middle-order did not step up when they were required to. The conditions of the World Cup in Australia will be extremely difficult and the conditions need to be kept in mind before the selection,” said Inzamam while talking to media during an event in Lahore.

Building on the players that should feature in the team, Inzamam said, “I think Shoaib Malik, Sharjeel Khan, and Shan Masood can play a great role for Pakistan given the current situation.”

The seven T20I matches, he continued, will serve as a good trial for players looking to stake out a spot on the team for the World Cup later this year.

