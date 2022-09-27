Italy defeated Hungary to go to Nations League finals.

Italy defeated Hungary 2-0 to claim a spot in the Nations League final four. Giacomo Raspadori and Federico Dimarco scored both goal in their final League A-Group 3 match on Monday.

Italy, the defending European champions who were denied a spot in the World Cup in Qatar, ended first with 11 points from six games, one point ahead of Hungary in second place who needed to avoid defeat to advance to their first Nations League semifinal.

In the 27th minute, Raspadori converted a rebound from the edge of the area after the defense erred.

After the break, Hungary had a wonderful opportunity to tie the score, but goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma denied a flurry of shots from Loic Nego, Callum Styles, and captain Adam Szalai, who later decided to retire from international competition.

In the 52nd minute, visitors’ midfielder Dimarco made it 2-0 with a close-range shot into the roof of the net.

“For 70 minutes, we performed admirably. I didn’t particularly appreciate the last 20 “Roberto Mancini, the Italy coach, stated.

“Although the second trip to the Nations League final four is significant, the earlier outcomes are regrettably still in effect.

“Let’s assume that we were adept at starting over and creating a team with attainable goals.

“The aim? December is being skipped through “He stated that his team was not participating in the World Cup, which is from November 20 to December 18.

Italy will compete in the finals tournament alongside Croatia and the Netherlands in 2019. Spain and Portugal will compete in Braga on Tuesday for the final slot.

