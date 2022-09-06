Jake Paul says UFC president is acting like an ex-girlfriend

Jake Paul hammered UFC President Dana White.

Acting like an unhappy ex-girlfriend after.

His comments about the YouTuber-turned fighter.

Jake Paul and White engaged in a dispute and have engaged in conflict multiple times, most quite around the subject of fighters’ pay.

Last week, White was questioned regarding Paul’s possible battle with UFC great Anderson Silva. While he commended the expected coordinate, White voiced his irritation at the subject.

“Stop asking me about Jake Paul, you guys. I don’t give a s*** what Jake Paul does. I know you love this shit, and I know it gives you clicks, but come on. Come on. The guy has nothing to do with my business. He has nothing to do with my business. He doesn’t fight for me. He’s not even in the same f***ing sport as me. I don’t want to talk about him anymore,” White said.

On October 29, Paul and Silva are booked to get down to business in Phoenix. Paul has since responded via virtual entertainment by stating: “Sounds like an ex who still isn’t able to get over you. Why so angry? Turning red. To all MMA media…you can ask me anything you want. That’s your job and I respect it.”

After the YouTube sensation had battles with Tommy Fury and Hasim Rahman Jr. fail to work out, Paul will report his battle with Silva on Tuesday and will trust the Brazilian will come to the ring one month from now.

Because of a conflict over as far as possible, Fury couldn’t come to the United States for a public interview, and the battle with Rahman was canceled.

