Edition: English
Edition: English

Jake Paul to fight Anderson Silva in October

Jake Paul to fight Anderson Silva in October

  • Jake Paul will return in-ring for the first time..
  • The boxing match will be an eight-round.
  • Professional bout in Glendale, Ariz.
Jake Paul will continue his conflict with the MMA community on October 29 when he takes on former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva.

Since his ruthless knockout victory over former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in December of last year, the YouTuber-turned-boxer hasn’t contended; instead, he’s spent the first part of 2022 promoting Amanda Serrano’s bout with Katie Taylor.

Both of his scheduled fights on August 6 at Madison Square Nursery — against Hasim Rahman Jr. also, Tommy Rage — were dropped.

All things being equal, he changed his perspective and agreed to battle Silva, an great MMA fighter and 3-1 fighter who has gotten back in the game in the boxing scene since stopping the UFC in 2020.

After an extended series of failures, he was booted from the top MMA advancement. From that point forward, he has crushed Tito Ortiz and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in the boxing ring.

Albeit the undercard has not been reported, Ashton Sylve, one of Most Significant Advancements’ starfighters, is presumably going to be there.

