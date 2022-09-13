Jake Paul wants Dana White to bid $5m in fight against Silva

Jake Paul requested that UFC boss Dana White.

Accept his $5 million bet that he would overcome.

Anderson Silva when he gets back into boxing next month.

Jake Paul and White have been taken part in a harsh debate for over a year, during which the YouTube star has delivered a “diss track.”

In the wake of growing up idolizing the Brazilian, the YouTuber-turned-boxer has taken on another strategy in the approach his fight with UFC icon Silva on October 29.

White supposedly bet anyone $1 million that Ben Askren would overcome Paul in their matchup in April 2021, however Paul said White owes him the cash. The story proceeds, and the social media celebrity now requests more.

That bet was never settled, and White has asserted Paul’s staff offered him odds that were significantly worse than those of any bookmaker.

“I know you’re watching, bro. You still owe me $1m for the time you bet against me for Ben Askren,” Paul told White in a public callout.

“But I want you to come out of hiding, stop being a b**** and make a bet against me and Anderson and actually pay up this time. You didn’t think that I would take this fight, so let’s make a bet. Let’s put a mill, let’s put two mill, let’s put five mill on it, but I bet you won’t, Dana, because you’re a b****.”

