James Anderson & Stuart Broad in for Ashes series

England vs Australia Ashes series in 2023.

Anderson and Stuart to be in England’s squad.

James Anderson and Stuart Broad to be selected for England’s 2023 Ashes squad against Australia, head coach Brendon McCullum declares.

For the March trip of the West Indies, England’s all-time top Test wicket-takers were controversially left off the roster.

Though England lost six of their seven Test matches this summer, James Anderson, 40, and Broad, 36, made an impact on their return to the international stage.

“Yeah, they’ll be here,” said McCullum. “Those guys are phenomenal cricketers.

“They are quite incredible humans. They could finish any time they wanted and they’d still be considered greats of the game.

“What they’re doing is continuing to build on the legacy they’re going to leave for the next generation.

He added: “The time they’re giving other people in the dressing-room is phenomenal.

“The time, the effort and the confidence they’re giving the other guys is quite remarkable.”

This summer, Anderson grabbed 27 Test wickets for England at an average of 17.66, while fellow seamer Broad collected 29 wickets at a strike rate of 27.17.

During their illustrious international careers, the productive combination have combined to take 1,233 Test wickets. Anderson and Broad are in first place, each with 667 points.

With 175 appearances for his nation, Anderson also holds the record for most Test cricket caps for England.

Meanwhile, England have added former Australia batter Michael Hussey and ex-bowling coach David Saker to their backroom staff for the Twenty20 World Cup.

