Jasprit Bumrah returns as India announce squad for T20 world cup

India announced their squad for T20 world cup

Jasprit Bumrah makes his return from Injury.

Rohit Sharma retained captain of the squad.

Advertisement

Jasprit Bumrah, who missed T20 Asia Cup 2022 because of injury, has returned to the Indian squad for the mega T20 World cup.

The T20 world cup 2022 will be played in Australia and the first match will be played between Australia and New Zealand.

Being the consistently colorful T20I team that India is, captain Rohit Sharma handily off the disaster, terming it as a trial attempt for the World T20 all things being equal. With the two eyes presently focused on the title, and barely seven days left for the preliminary 15 to be named, the focus remains on the same point that what team players will be finalized for the mega event in Indian squad.

Rohit Sharma will keep driving the T20 side of India.

BCC I Tweeted:

Sanju Samson, who can truly succeed on the tracks of Australia and given his amazing exhibitions against quality speed in the IPL, Samson is the wicket-keeping backup.

Advertisement

The last reserve members must be a spinner. Accepting he accomplishes full fitness Washington Sundar can certainly be that backup member. If the injury-riddled Sundar remains unavailable, R. Ashwin has to fit in as the reserve.

Also Read Asia Cup 2022 final: Fans criticized Pakistan batters after losing match Asia Cup 2022 final: Fans criticized Pakistan batters after losing match. Devastated... Advertisement Advertisement