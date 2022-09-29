Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of T20 world cup 2022, BCCI claims

Jasprit Bumrah missed the opening Twenty20 against South Africa and India.

Reports suggest that he may have suffered a stress fracture.

Team India face another crushing defeat in the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

Jasprit Bumrah will not compete in the 2022 T20 World Cup, Since top paceman Jasprit Bumrah is likely to be unable to compete.

In the forthcoming ICC event in Australia.

Minutes before the start of the first T20I between India and South Africa, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) issued a press release informing of Jasprit Bumrah's complaint of back pain. He was rested for the first T20I due to the ailment, but he might miss the rest of the South Africa T20I series and the T20 World Cup in Australia in 2022.

Minutes before the start of the first T20I between India and South Africa, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) issued a press release informing of Jasprit Bumrah’s complaint of back pain. He was rested for the first T20I due to the ailment, but he might miss the rest of the South Africa T20I series and the T20 World Cup in Australia in 2022.

"Jasprit Bumrah complained of back pain in during India's practice session on Tuesday. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him. He is ruled out of the first T20I," BCCI had tweeted minutes ahead of the toss of India vs South Africa 1st T20I. 🚨 UPDATE 🚨 Jasprit Bumrah complained of back pain during India's practice session on Tuesday. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him. He is ruled out of the first #INDvSA T20I.#TeamIndia — BCCI (@BCCI) September 28, 2022

Jasprit Bumrah travelled to Bengaluru on Wednesday for a comprehensive scan, the results of which are anticipated. The BCCI's medical staff is also keeping an eye on things. Bumrah's participation in the T20 World Cup 2022 will be decided in the next days. A back ailment prevented India's pace leader from competing in the 2022 Asia Cup. After completing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) Bangalore, he eventually made his way back to the Indian squad. In fact, because to his ailment and the need to manage his workload, Bumrah was rested for the first T20I against Australia. Bumrah has virtually little chance of competing in the T20 World Cup in 2022, according to a senior BCCI official. "Bumrah won't participate in the World T20, that much is certain. He has a severe back problem. He might not be able to work for six months because of the stress fracture, the doctor added. To fill in for the injured bowler, Mohammad Shami, who was recently reported to have recovered from COVID19, may be selected for the Indian team. Deepak Chahar, who has dazzled everyone with his razor-sharp talents, is also in the running for a BCCI nod. For the T20 World Cup 2022, both of the aforementioned pacers are listed as bowling reserves. It's crucial to remember that India's ongoing death bowling problem hasn't been fixed yet. The opposition has had no trouble taking the bowlers for runs. Even Harshal Patel, a death bowling expert, hasn't been able to keep the batsmen in check. Additionally, senior pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has come under fire from the supporters for his subpar death bowling skills.