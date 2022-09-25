Jhulan Goswami bowls 10,000th ODI ball amid controversial win

Indian all-rounder Jhulan Goswami announced her retirement.

The 39-year-old ended her 20-year international career.

Only bowler to take 250+ wickets in women’s ODI.

Jhulan Goswami, the top wicket-taker in women’s ODIs, announced her retirement from international cricket on Saturday at Lord’s.

As her team defeated England 3-0 in a contentious final wicket to win the series 3-0.

Jhulan Goswami, who made her international debut in 2002, ended her 20-year international career after taking her record-extending 254th and 255th ODI wickets, the latest one with her 10,001st delivery in the format.

Following the game, her captain Harmanpreet Kaur said: “I am aware that it was her final game, but we will never forget her because she is always with us and is only a phone call away when we need her. I’m happy that we got to play with her.”

The 39-year-accomplishment, old’s however, was somewhat overshadowed at the conclusion of the game when Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma ran out England’s leading scorer Charlie Dean (47) for the final wicket with a “Mankad” move, whipping off the bails of the batter who was not facing the ball and had moved out of her crease.

The manoeuvre is legal under cricket’s rules, but many players and experts argue that it goes against the spirit of the game. It was called after Indian cricketer Vinoo Mankad, who generated controversy by using it in a test match in Australia in 1947.

As the referees reassessed their determination that Dean was out, cheers from England supporters filled the stadium. The player herself eventually departed the field in tears.

Dean later told: "The last dismissal divides opinion. I'm not a fan but it is how India feel about it. It is in the rules and hopefully it doesn't take the shine off a good summer and good series." After dropping the first two games of the three-game series, England had been hoping for some atonement, but they ultimately lost by 16 runs. Goswami received a guard of honor from the England team as she walked in to bat (only to be bowled out first ball), as well as from her own team when they took the field, despite having announced her international retirement before to the game. Five players failed to register a run as India battled with the bat and were bowled out for 169. They were down by 29 for four before mounting a comeback. When the ball bounced off the bottom of the opener Smriti Mandhana's bat and onto the stumps, she was out in the following over after calming the ship with a half-century off 79 balls. Sharma then supported the team with a maximum score of 68 off 106 balls, which was unbroken. Kate Cross, an English spinner, claimed 4-26, including the early dismissals of Kaur (4), who had scored an unbroken 143 in the second game of the series on Wednesday, as well as those of Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, and Mandhana without contributing. Despite being given a modest goal, England swiftly found themselves in serious danger as they quickly collapsed to 53 for 6, with Renuka Singh Thakur of India claiming four wickets for a total of 29 runs. Before captain Amy Jones (28) was bowled by Thakur, England had scored more than 100 runs. Dean then held the innings together as England steadily got closer to their target of 170 runs, but Sharma's surprising move gave India the victory.