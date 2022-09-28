Joe Root excited for England test series in Pakistan

England has won six of their previous seven Tests, all at home, by eschewing caution.

Under the leadership of captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum, England playing aggressive style in Test cricket has yielded excellent results at home.

and batsman Joe Root is curious to see how it performs abroad in a variety of situations.

England has won six of their previous seven Tests, all at home, by eschewing caution and bringing the game directly to the bowlers in a strategy known as “Bazball.” They have also done this by chasing down scary objectives with brave batting.

After playing two Tests in New Zealand in February, they will play three tests in Pakistan in December. Joe Root expressed his belief that England will continue to improve with their aggressive brand of cricket.

“The challenge for us now is to keep going for it, keep trying to explore new areas in the format and see how far we can take it,” he said.

"I'm really excited [for the Test series against Pakistan]. I've never been before. When you look at some of the games that have been there in the last couple of years, the teams touring there, it has looked great so really looking forward to getting out there," he said, "I'm really excited to do something different. Having played the game for 10 years in international cricket, to now get the opportunity to play there is a really exciting chance." "You feel like you can win games from anywhere when you're playing like this. I think that's the most exciting thing and makes us such a dangerous team to play against. "It would be really exciting to try and do it in different conditions and see where we go this winter, where we go abroad onto different surfaces in different parts of the world." Although Stokes took over as Test captain, Root still desires to guide the team's younger players. "I'm really excited just to get my teeth into trying to score as many runs as I can for Ben and the team and see where we can get to as a side," he added. "As an experienced player in the team I've still got a role in leading in a different capacity, helping with some of the younger batters and younger guys and hopefully that will benefit us as well."