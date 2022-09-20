Advertisement
Jordan Henderson joins England squad for Nations League

Jordan Henderson joins England squad for Nations League

  • Jordan Henderson has been named in England roster for matches.
  • The 32-year-old was initially ruled out of Gareth Southgate’s initial roster.
  • He takes the place of Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips, who withdrew.
Jordan Henderson, the 32-year-old was left off of Gareth Southgate’s initial roster due to a hamstring issue.

Jordan Henderson, the captain of Liverpool, has been named to the England roster for the Nations League matches against Germany and Italy.

The midfielder has since recovered and joined the team at St. George’s Park, though.

Italy, the defending European champion, will play England on Friday at the San Siro in Milan, and Germany on Monday at Wembley.

