Jordan Henderson joins England squad for Nations League

He takes the place of Kalvin Phillips from Manchester City, who withdrew over the weekend due to a shoulder issue.

After suffering an injury during Liverpool’s 2-1 victory over Newcastle United at Anfield on August 31, Henderson, who has 69 caps, has been absent from the team’s following three games.

In addition, Henderson will get the opportunity to train and maybe play in a match before Liverpool’s upcoming Premier League match against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, October 1.

He has only played once for England in 2022, in a 2-1 friendly victory against Switzerland in March at Wembley.