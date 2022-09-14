Josh Hazlewood says ready replacements for T20 skipper Finch

Before Australia defends its World Cup title at home.

Finch’s position in the team is being questioned.

Due to pressure and poor bat form.

Josh Hazlewood, Australia has skilled T20 players ready to replace captain Aaron Finch “seamlessly” if needed for the World Cup.

Teammates and selector George Bailey have encouraged Finch to turn around his recent form and skipper the nation in the international competition, but Hazlewood refrained from calling the opener’s role a must.

Hazlewood responded that the team had veteran players prepared to step up when asked how challenging it would be for Australia to have a new captain for the World Cup.

“All teams at the moment really feel like they’re quite senior and there’s a lot of guys who sort of take the leadership upon themselves when they’re out there in the middle doing their chosen skill,” he told reporters at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

“There’s quite a lot of experience out there in the middle and I think it would be quite easy for the next captain to come in and just seamlessly transition.”

Finch played his final ODI against New Zealand over the weekend, and Australia is already searching for a replacement.

Since wicketkeeper Tim Paine resigned last year, fast bowler Pat Cummins has served as the test team’s captain. However, Hazlewood said that Australia might want to go outside the quicks for a new white-ball leader.

“With the quicks, we’re probably going to rest (from) white ball here and there so it’s not like, I guess, Patty with the test matches playing every game,” Hazlewood said.

“That could create a reshuffle of captaincy and vice-captaincy all the time.

“You probably want someone in there whose stable and playing every game. It makes it a lot easier, I think.”

Vice-captain of the test team Steve Smith is another strong candidate, however Cummins is the front-runner to succeed Finch.

Although he continues to be prohibited from them by Cricket Australia due to his involvement in the Newlands ball-tampering affair, David Warner still expects to be given consideration for leadership roles.

