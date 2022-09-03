Julian Wood and Gordon Parsons impressed by young talent

Coach Julian Wood and quick bowling coach Gordon Parsons.

Begun their stretches at the National High Performance Center.

Engro Cricket Coaching Project under the PCB Pathway Program.

Julian Wood and Gordon Parsons showed up at the NHPC this week to work with the U13, U16 and U19 players chose for specific

preparation in the PCB Pathway Program. A sum of 107 players are engaged with the primary bunch of the program that is pointed toward giving top notch instructing, preparing, training and improvement of fundamental abilities representing things to come stars of Pakistan.

Wood and Parsons are working with the players at the NHPC’s indoor and outside nets other than conveying addresses in their particular subject matters. The players will likewise play practice and situation based matches in the forthcoming days at the LCCA Ground and the Gaddafi Stadium.

Notwithstanding the unfamiliar mentors, a portion of the highest level neighborhood mentors including previous Pakistan stars Arshad Khan, Rao Iftikhar and Ijaz Ahmed Jnr are likewise working with the players.

Fast bowling coach Gordon Parsons: “I have received a rousing welcome here and have almost felt like royalty with the affection and hospitality offered by the players, coaches and the staff. The NHPC is a coach’s paradise, the facilities are absolutely top-class, and my aim would be to contribute further to the rich heritage of Pakistan fast bowlers.

“The PCB Pathway Programme which has involved 100-odd players in their early to mid-teens is a fantastic concept that will surely benefit the future generation of Pakistan stars. As a fast bowling coach, I am delighted to see the talent of the bowlers who have converged here and their willingness to learn.

“For a fast bowler, 17 t0 18 years of age is an ideal time of development, the mechanics of an action and run-up go in tandem with the development of a bowler’s body while assessing potential injury risks. My aim would be to work on all these aspects to ensure these bowlers get the best out of this camp. Fast bowling is perhaps still the most exciting thing in cricket and there is nothing like a bowler bowling at 150kph regardless of the format.”

Power-hitting coach Julian Wood: “I have had an amazing time so far since arriving at the NHPC, the facilities are excellent and I am really excited to see the talent in the batters here. Most of the batters have solid technique, and their fundamentals are in place.

“We have some impressive young batting talent here with strong basics, technique and the desire to learn. As a specialised coach, I would endeavour to teach these players the ways and means of maximising their talent.

“The buzzwords these days are power-hitting, ball access speed, hand-speed, launch angles and creating angles while batting. In the shorter formats, the time is short, so everything needs to be done quicker but there is so much more to the concept and you need to have a touch game, a skill game and a power game and one thing I have noticed is that these young Pakistan players have all of it.”

The excess three unfamiliar mentors (Julian Fountain, Toby Radford and Nicholas Webb) some portion of the Engro Cricket Coaching Project are supposed to arrive at Lahore in the following seven to 10 days.

After the fulfillment of the pathway camp, the players chose for the debut release of the Pakistan Junior League will join their separate sides leading the pack up to the competition that beginnings in the main seven day stretch of October at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

