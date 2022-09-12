Jurgen Klopp: fans will honor moment of silence for Queen

Jurgen Klopp is confident Liverpool fans.

Will respect a minute’s silence for Queen Elizabeth II.

Before Tuesday’s Champions League match against Ajax.

Jurgen Klopp said minute’s silence is “the right thing to do” adding: “I don’t think our people need any advice from me for showing respect.”

Liverpool fans booed ‘Abide With Me’ and ‘God Save the Queen’ before last season’s FA Cup final at Wembley.

Boris Johnson, State head around then, denounced the individuals who booed.

Liverpool have asked that Uefa have the option to mark the Queen’s death with minute’s silence before the game with Ajax.

Manager Klopp said the regard shown by allies to Cristiano Ronaldo when they facilitated Manchester Joined last season – following the passing of the forward’s child kid – exhibited there ought to be no worries about their way of behaving.

“There are plenty of examples where people showed exactly the right respect,” he added.

“One which surprised me, and I was really proud of that moment, was last season when we played Manchester United around a very sad situation with Cristiano Ronaldo’s family.

“And that is what I expect. For me, it is clear that’s what we have to do. That’s it.”

Klopp’s mom – named Elisabeth – passed on matured 81 in February last year, yet he couldn’t go to the memorial service face to face because of the Coronavirus travel limitations set up at that point.

He said he comprehended the sadness individuals were feeling and added: “I am 55 years old and she is the only Queen of England I ever knew. I don’t know her, but the things you can see she was a really warm, nice-loved lady and that is all that I need to know.

“Because of my personal experience not too long ago… It is obviously not about what I think, but what people felt who are much closer to her and I respect their grief a lot, and that is why I will show my respect tomorrow night with the minute’s silence if it goes through.”

