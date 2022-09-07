Kenny Logan: Scotland rugby champion reveals cancer ‘shock’

Former Scotland international Kenny Logan.

Uncovered his “huge shock” at being.

Diagnosed to prostate cancer.

Kenny Logan, played wing for Stirling County RFC and also won 70 covers for his nation, was given the news in February.

After choosing to have his prostate removed, the 50-year-old says he is “95% back to normal” 90 days after the operation.

Former Scotland rugby union international Kenny Logan has revealed on #BBCBreakfast he’s been treated for prostate cancer

Kenny and Gabby Logan spoke to Sally Nugent about his diagnosishttps://t.co/V94q3561On pic.twitter.com/kVbtezTmqr — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) September 6, 2022

“It’s hard because when you’re told you’ve got cancer… I literally fell over,” Logan told BBC Breakfast. “I had no symptoms whatsoever.”

Stirling-born Logan, whose club career took him to Glasgow, London Wasps and London Scottish, made his international debut in 1992 against Australia at 20 years old.

The winger proceeded to score 13 pursues for Scotland more than a 11-year time span prior to resigning after the 2003 World Cup.

Appearing up on the show close by his better half, Moderator Gabby Logan, he said: “I went to get a wellness check. I sat down with the guy and he said ‘Everything’s fine, your hormones are fine, but your PSA [Prostate-specific antigen] is high’.

“I said ‘What does that mean?’ He said ‘It’s to do with your prostate, you should probably get checked’.

“So I did and very quickly – within about three or four months – I had a biopsy and they said there’s something there but we’ll just keep an eye on it.

“The big figure he said to me was ‘40% of your mates have got this and they just don’t know they’ve got it.’ And this year, on February 7, I was diagnosed with prostate cancer, which was a huge shock.”

Logan conceded he was “pretty battered” after medical procedure, yet says he is presently recuperating.

“I had to make three decisions,” he said. “Do you go for radiotherapy, take it out, or brachytherapy. So I decided to take it out. I’m now three months since the operation, had the prostate out, I’m probably 95% back to normal. I’m extremely lucky.”

In May, another previous Scotland global, Scott Hastings, likewise uncovered he had malignant growth. The 57-year-old previous British and Irish Lion has gotten chemotherapy for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.