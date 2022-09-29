Khamzat Chimaev pushed to accept wrestling match with Bo Nickal

Khamzat Chimaev will fight Bo Nickal at request of champion Aljamain Sterling.

The Russian has set his sights on Colby Covington and Israel Adesanya.

Sterling believes that both should not compete later in their respective careers.

Khamzat Chimaev will square off against Bo Nickal, the team’s newest member, at the request of UFC champion Aljamain Sterling.

Chimaev, one of the UFC’s top prospects, advanced toward a championship challenge after defeating a replacement fighter named Kevin Holland by submission earlier this month.

As he gets ready for a quick title bout in a different class, he has set his sights on Colby Covington and Israel Adesanya.

The current UFC bantamweight champion, Sterling, believes that the two should not compete until later in their respective careers.

Bo Nickal and Khamzat Chimaev in a grappling match? That would be nuts, and I don't want to see these guys fight right now [in the UFC]—Sterling made this suggestion in his most recent YouTube video while analysing a prospective contest between the two. "Khamzat's got way more experience, I think just being in there with Gilbert Burns alone does a tonne for his stock, in terms of the experience department. The grappling is going to be very, very highly-contested, but then the stand-up will make things very, very different. I would love to see them grapple, I think that would be a fun one. I would take the folk style wrestler [Bo Nickal] over the freestyle wrestler [Khamzat Chimaev]." Like Chimaev did when he first joined the UFC, Nickal is getting high acclaim after winning three fights since starting his MMA career. After demonstrating his great wrestling and powerful skill set during his opening outings, the American Top Team member is aiming for a swift rise to the top five of the rankings.