Khamzat Chimaev says Nate Diaz got what he deserved.

He was warned not to interfere with his team.

The event was unexpectedly called off as a fight broke out between the teams of players backstage.

Advertisement

Khamzat Chimaev told Nate Diaz he “got what he deserved” following a news conference yesterday where he was warned not to interfere with his team.

On Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena, the Swedish fighter will square off against promotional juggernaut Diaz in the main event of UFC 289.

For last night, a press conference was scheduled. The event, which seemed to be going according to plan, was unexpectedly called off as a fight broke out between the teams of players backstage.

According to accounts, Chimaev and his team got into a fight with Kevin Holland, which led to the confrontation. One of the most exciting fights on the main program will feature Holland versus Daniel Rodriguez. The public press conference is said to have been eventually suspended after a scuffle broke out involving both teams and Diaz’s crew.

Chimaev told MMA Junkie, “I told them: Don’t joke with us. Kevin got what he deserved. Diaz got what he deserved,”

UFC president Dana White was forced to take the stage to inform the public of the event’s postponement after a protracted delay, as is common with Diaz news conferences. In a news conference, he later asserted that the huge crews of the fighters contributed to an issue that made the performance impossible.

Advertisement

Also Read Khamzat Chimaev on backstage brawl, ‘Diaz got what he deserved’ Following a news meeting yesterday where he got. Admonition not to impede...