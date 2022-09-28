Khushdil Shah dropped as Pakistan announces playing XI for today

Advertisement Pakistan and England level series 2-2.

Khushdil Shah dropped for poor performance.

Aamir Jamal to make his debut.

The fifth Twenty20 International of the series will take place tonight at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore between Pakistan and England.

In the first four games, which were held in Karachi’s National Stadium, both teams split the victories.

Pakistan has announced their starting lineup for tonight’s match. All-rounder Aamir Jamal is making his debut, while vice-captain Shadab Khan is making a comeback. Haider Ali also returns after missing the last game due to an injury. Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir and Khushdil Shah have been dropped.

Pakistan playing XI for fifth T20I

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Aamir Jamal, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf

