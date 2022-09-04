Kohli leads India to a victory of 181-7 over Pakistan in Asia Cup

Virat Kohli hit 60 off 44 balls before being run out in the final over.

India posted a competitive total of 181-7 after batting first in Dubai.

Shadab Khan, a leg spinner, stood out with figures of 2-31 from four overs.

Virat Kohli hit his second consecutive fifty as India defeated Pakistan 181-7 in their first Super Four match at the Asia Cup on Sunday.

Kohli, who hit 60 off 44 balls before being run out in the final over, helped India overcome a stuttering middle-order to post a competitive total after being put in to bat first in Dubai.

In front of a packed stadium, he reached his 32nd half-century in 36 balls, with a six off pace bowler Mohammad Hasnain.

Shadab Khan, a leg spinner, stood out with figures of 2-31 from four overs.

India skipper Rohit Sharma came out firing in the first over, smashing pace bowler Naseem Shah for six and four.

KL Rahul, Naseem’s opening partner, quickly took the cue to whack him for two cracking blows over the fence.

The openers scored 54 runs quickly and tried to take advantage of the powerplay, which allows only two fielders outside the inner circle, by hitting lofted shots, but Rohit fell when he mistimed Haris Rauf.

As Rohit returned after scoring 28 off 16 balls in the sixth over, Khushdil Shah clung to a sky-high catch.

In the next over, Shadab struck to end Rahul’s stay on 28, and left-arm orthodox spinner Mohammad Nawaz dismissed the dangerous Suryakumar Yadav for 13.

Kohli, who has gradually emerged from his slump with scores of 35 and 59 in the previous two matches, maintained his dominance.

However, Pakistan continued to pick up wickets, including left-handed Rishabh Pant for 14 and Hardik Pandya for a second-ball duck off Hasnain.

Mohammad Rizwan, the wicketkeeper, had an injury scare when he landed awkwardly on his right leg in an attempt to stop a bouncer, but he was able to continue.

Fakhar Zaman faltered twice in the deep, including dropping a catch that reached the ropes, as Ravi Bishnoi finished the innings with two boundaries.

