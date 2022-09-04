Kusal Mendis, Rajapaksa help Sri Lanka with Asia Cup win

62-run opening stand between Nissanka (35) and Mendis (36).

Achieve target with five balls in excess at Sharjah.

Afghanistan’s bowlers got wickets to imprint Sri Lanka’s middle-order.

Kusal Mendis’ blazing beginning and a key lower-order knock by Bhanuka Rajapaksa controlled Sri Lanka to a four-wicket win.

Over Afghanistan in their Asia Cup Super Four challenge on Saturday.

Set 176 for victory, Sri Lanka rested on a going after 62-run opening stand between Pathum Nissanka (35) and Kusal Mendis (36) to accomplish their objective with five balls in excess at Sharjah.

Afghanistan’s bowlers got customary wickets to mark Sri Lanka’s center request yet Rajapaksa’s 31 off 14 balls and a quickfire 16 not out from Wanindu Hasaranga assisted them with accomplishing the most elevated pursue at the desert setting.

Prior, Rahmanullah Gurbaz crushed 84 to direct Afghanistan to 175-6, a complete that might have been greater had Sri Lankan bowlers not hurt the Afghans with late strikes.

Gurbaz’s work came to no end after he put on a key second-wicket stand of 93 with Ibrahim Zadran, who made 40, after Afghanistan were made to bat first.

Afghanistan, who had squashed Sri Lanka and Bangladesh to move into the Super Four phase, oversaw only 37 runs in the last five overs and lost five wickets.

Dilshan Madushanka, a left-arm speedy, took two wickets while individual quick bowler Asitha Fernando and spinner Maheesh Theekshana guaranteed one each.

In answer, Sri Lankan openers Nissanka and Mendis began firmly in the powerplay.

Nissanka went after the bowlers with a couple of limits and afterward Mendis dominated, crushing leg-spinner Rashid Khan for two sixes to raise his group’s fifty.

Quick bowler Naveen-ul-Haq got through eliminate Mendis after the batsman’s 19-ball rush.

Nissanka endeavored to keep up the charge yet tumbled to spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman with Gurbaz taking a sharp catch.

Danushka Gunathilaka made 33 to keep the pursuit on target regardless of the deficiency of Charith Asalanka and captain Dasun Shanaka at the opposite end.

He found organization as Rajapaksa, who crushed Naveen for two fours and one six in a 18-run sixteenth over to cut down the asking rate.

Rashid bowled Gunathilaka yet new man Hasaranga hit three limits to take Sri Lanka close to their objective.

Rajapaksa was out in the nineteenth over before Chamika Karunaratne hit the winning boundary.

