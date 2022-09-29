Leon MacDonald to coach All Blacks XV against Ireland A, Barbarians in Europe

Leon MacDonald was named head coach of an All Blacks XV for their November games against Ireland A and the Barbarians.

The 44-year-old played 56 Tests for New Zealand and is currently in charge of the Auckland Blues Super Rugby squad.

He will also coach a second-string New Zealand team.

Advertisement

On Thursday, Leon MacDonald was designated head coach of an All Blacks XV, which is basically a New Zealand B team, for their November games against Ireland A and the Barbarians in Europe.

MacDonald will accompany a second-string New Zealand team to Europe the month after the All Blacks go on their tour of Japan, Wales, Scotland, and England.

“It’s an honor to coach any team with the silver fern on the jersey,” MacDonald remarked.

The 44-year-old played 56 Tests for New Zealand and is the current head coach of the Blues Super Rugby squad headquartered in Auckland.

The All Blacks XV will face Ireland A in Dublin on November 4, followed by an invitational Barbarians team managed by Crusaders head coach Scott Robertson at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on November 16.

MacDonald anticipates selecting players on the periphery of the senior New Zealand squad for the debut of the newly branded All Blacks XV.

Advertisement

“I’m looking forward to coaching a strong squad for what will be two tough matches,” he added.

“This team is representing New Zealand on the world stage, particularly as the first group to wear the All Blacks XV jersey.”

Previously, the All Blacks XV were known as the Junior All Blacks or New Zealand A.

Also Read Sam Cane says the All Blacks must prove their win over South Africa New Zealand captain Sam Cane says they must show their win over...