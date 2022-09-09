Lewis Hamilton to start Italian Grand Prix at back

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton will begin.

Italian Grand Prix at the back due to a grid penalty.

For using such a large number of engine parts.

Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time champion has been given his fourth power unit of the time – one more than is allowed.

Hamilton’s brand-new third engine was damaged when he crashed with Snow capped’s Fernando Alonso at the Belgian Amazing Prix.

Mercedes say they are as yet working out a “recuperation plan” for the motor.

“That’s my doing,” said Hamilton. “We’re still hopeful we can use that again but I have to recover the best I can from the back.”

The third engine required repairs after Hamilton went on after his first-lap occurrence with Alonso with liquids spilling out of the vehicle, prior to being requested to stop on target a portion of a lap later.

The penalty almost certainly takes Hamilton from the battle for triumph at Monza, which gives him one less competition to play with to hold his record of being the main driver in F1 history to win an excellent prix in each time of his vocation.

But , Hamilton, who was in the running for a success in the Netherlands weekend end of the week until a late security vehicle skippered his possibilities, said that record had “zero importance” to him.

“I don’t care about records,” he said. “But I am focused on getting that win.

“I am grateful that each year since 2007 we have had an opportunity to win. I do believe we will have a chance this year. We still have seven races to go and it is definitely a big goal to get back to the front.

“I have no idea where our car is going to be great. It was a surprise when I got into the car last weekend.”

