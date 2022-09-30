Lin Xiyu, Atthaya Thitikul shine at LPGA Volunteers Classic

Lin Xiyu holds a one-shot lead over Thailand’s Atthaya Thitikul.

Lin shot a six-under-par 65 at The Colony Golf Club, north of Dallas.

Lizette Salas and Charley Hull are tied a further shot back on four under.

On Thursday’s opening round of the Volunteers of America Classic on the LPGA Tour in Texas, China’s Lin Xiyu held a one-shot lead over Thailand’s Atthaya Thitikul, who has been playing well.

The first-round leader at The Colony Golf Club, north of Dallas, was Lin, who shot a six-under-par 65.

A spectacular eagle on the par-five 17th hole propelled the 26-year-old from Guangzhou, who was vying for her maiden victory on the US LPGA Tour, into the lead.

The only blemish during Lin’s round was a bogey on the par-four fourth hole.

The 19-year-old Atthaya, coming off her second LPGA Tour victory at last weekend’s NW Arkansas Championship, had to settle for a five-under-par 66 after a bogey on her final hole.

Atthaya raced up the leaderboard with three consecutive birdies on the 15th, 16th, and 17th holes to turn at four under par on the back nine.

Two additional birdies on the first and eighth holes increased her score to six under, but a bogey on the ninth hole dropped her to a tie for second with Lizette Salas, who also shot a 66.

Charley Hull (England), Moriya Jutanugarn (Thailand), Maddie Szeryk (Canada), and Lexi Thompson (United States) were tied a further shot behind on four under after shooting 67s.

Thompson had been in contention for a share of second place, but a bogey on the final hole ruined her otherwise faultless round.

Three players, including Thailand’s Ariya Jutanugarn and France’s Celine Boutier, shot three under 68 to tie for seventh place.

