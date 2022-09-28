Lionel Messi comes off the bench as Argentina beats Jamaica

Argentina defeated Jamaica 3-0 on Tuesday in a World Cup preliminaries match.

In World Cup preliminaries match on Tuesday in New Jersey, Argentina defeated Jamaica 3-0 thanks to two late goals from Lionel Messi.

In the 13th minute, Argentina took the lead when Julian Alvarez calmly tapped the ball home after Lautaro Martinez dribbled past Jamaican players in the box.

Before the game, it was said that Lionel Messi had flu-like symptoms. He came off the bench in the 56th minute and scored his first goal when he drove past several players and slammed it in with four minutes left.

He added his second goal three minutes later on a free kick, extending Argentina’s unbeaten streak to 35 games.

After a shirtless burglar was carried away by security, Messi signed the shirtless invader’s back.

Messi, who also scored twice in Argentina’s 3-0 win over Honduras on Friday in Miami, is aiming to lead Argentina to their third World Cup triumph and first since 1986.

They have one more warm-up match against the UAE on November 16 before beginning their World Cup campaign against Saudi Arabia on November 22.

