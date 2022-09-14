London Marathon includes Non-Binary option

The non-binary gender option will be available.

For the first time in the public voting for the 2019.

London Marathon, the organizers announced on Wednesday.

When poll opens on October 1, all prospective runners in participation event will have three gender options: male, female, and non-binary.

There won’t be a non-binary gender choice available for the elite races, which all follow World Athletics regulations.

“This is a significant step forward for the TCS London Marathon as we continue our journey to make our event truly inclusive,” Event Director Hugh Brasher said.

“We know there is still much more to be done, but changes such as this demonstrate our commitment to making the TCS London Marathon an event that is for everyone.”

In order to make the race the most “diverse, equitable, and inclusive” marathon in the world, London Marathon Events (LME) conducted a thorough assessment and consultation process before making the modification.

Following the Boston Marathon’s announcement that there would be a non-binary option for participants registering up for next year’s race, the London Marathon made its announcement the following day.

The London Marathon will be held on April 23 in 2019.

All participants enrolling for the mass participation portion of the London Marathon via other entry routes, including charity registrations, will have the option of one of the three genders (male, female, or non-binary).

