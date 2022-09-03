Mads Pedersen powers to win stage 13 in Vuelta

Journey Segafredo rider Mads Pedersen showed preeminent power as he ran to win stage 13 of the Vuelta an Espana, a 168.4km level ride from Ronda to Montilla on Friday.

Mads Pedersen pushed out Bryan Coquard (Cofidis) subsequent to pursuing a long run from Pascal Ackermann (UAE Team Emirates), who came third.

The focuses order pioneer took full advantage of the tough completion in Montilla as he went too far with his arms in the air, commending his most memorable stage win on the Vuelta.

Advertisement

“We knew that the final was super good so the boys did good today and everyone was focussed the whole day,” Pedersen, the 2019 world champion, said.

“I’m happy that I could finally get the win and give the boys back for all the work they did so far. It’s really nice for all of us.

“It’s super nice. We came here for a stage win and now we have won. We’ll keep fighting to get one more. It’s super nice with a comfortable lead in the points jersey.”

Race pioneer Remco Evenepoel of QuickStep-AlphaVinyl, who experienced an accident on Thursday, got through Friday’s stage securely and held his red pullover.

Advertisement

Before the stage, Juan Ayuso returned a positive COVID-19 test however UAE Team Emirates said the Spaniard would go on in the race since his PCR report showed he was asymptomatic and had an extremely okay of infectivity.

Cofidis rider Jose Herrada, who left the race in front of the stage 10 time preliminary in the wake of testing positive, was apparently unmoved that some others had the option to race.

“Some go home without knowing their viral load. Others race on knowing they are positive while waiting for viral load results. Let the circus go on,” Herrada tweeted.

“And no, I’m not talking about Ayuso, as someone has already said. Mostly because I don’t know his case in-depth enough to talk about it.”

Advertisement Also Read Rafa Nadal downs wildcard Hijikata U.S. Open return Second seed Rafael Nadal confronted an unexpected test. U.S. Open appearance since... Advertisement