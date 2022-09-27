Advertisement
  • Magnus Carlsen claims Niemann cheats more often than he admits
Articles
  • Magnus Carlsen has pulled out of the Julius Baer Generation Cup.
  • Accusing Hans Niemann of cheating, as the 31-year-old Norwegian quit.
  • One move versus the German, who is almost 200 Elo points ahead of him.
Magnus Carlsen stated he no longer desired to play against Hans Niemann or any other competitors who had a history of cheating.

Claiming Niemann has “cheated more recently than he has publicly admitted.”

In the Julius Baer Generation Cup last week, the 31-year-old Norwegian quit after one move versus Niemann, who is almost 200 Elo points ahead of him in the rating system that determines the relative skill levels of players.

“So far I have only been able to speak with my actions, and those actions have stated clearly that I am not willing to play chess with Niemann,” Carlsen said in a statement on Twitter.

