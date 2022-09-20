Mahela Jayawardene: Babar to keep captaincy & batting separate

Jayawardene says Pakistan’s participation in T20 World Cup is “frightening”.

The batsman only scored 68 runs in six innings during the 2022 Asia Cup.

Mahela Jayawardene says Pakistan’s participation in the T20 World Cup is “somewhat frightening” as Babar Azam.

Their star batsman and captain, is now going through a hard patch with his form.

“It was a rare blip for one of the most consistent T20I batters of his generation, and it’s a streak that cost him the No 1 spot in the MRF Tyres ICC Men’s T20I batters’ rankings,” read a press release issued for Mahela Jayawardena’s ICC review.

What guidance does Jayawardene have for Babar Azam?

Mahela Jayawardene, a former captain of Sri Lanka who, in his prime, alternated between batting and leading the team, offered Babar some wise counsel on managing the dual responsibilities of leading the team and being the best hitter.

Prior to the ICC T20 World Cup, he emphasized the need to prevent “undue pressure” on the Pakistan captain.

“When you have a quality player like that, try and not put pressure on him,” Jayawardene said.

“Leading into the World Cup, you want your best player to be confident and relaxed” going into the tournament, he added.

Being the leader and the top batsman for one’s team are not simple tasks, according to Jayawardene.

He clarified that everything is good “as long as they are not placing undue pressure on him,” though.

He, in fact, advised Babar to separate captaincy and batting.

“Going into a World Cup, forget about his captaincy and all that — be the batter that he can be, and then be the captain that he needs to be out there on the field,” he said.

He asserted that the secret to being a good player and later a team captain is to manage the two obligations separately.

Babar expressed a similar viewpoint when quoted by the ICC, as follows:

“To come out of a bad patch, it’s best not to overthink and keep things simple. The main thing is to keep believing in yourself. I know I’ve done well in the past and will do well in the future.”