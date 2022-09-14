Mahela Jayawardene to stepdown as coach, getting promotion

Mahela Jayawardene will step down.

As Mumbai Indians head coach and take on.

Bigger role at the Indian Premier League franchise.

Mahela Jayawardene, former Sri Lanka captain will become global head of performance, Mumbai Indian said in a statement.

The owners of Mumbai recently acquired the Cape Town franchise in a new league in South Africa as well as teams in the International League T20 located in the United Arab Emirates.

“With the expansion of MI #OneFamily which now includes MI Emirates and MI Cape Town along with Mumbai Indians, the team management recognized the need for a central team,” the team said.

“As part of building the structure, two MI veterans Mahela Jayawardene and Zaheer Khan with deep knowledge of the MI value system and proven track record, are being elevated to new roles.”

Mumbai is one of the most successful teams in the IPL, having won the competition five times under the captaincy of India, Rohit Sharma.

To ensure that the three sides play a consistent brand of cricket, Jayawardene will collaborate closely with each of the head coaches in his new position.

Former India fast bowler Zaheer, who now oversees scouting and talent development for the club, has been promoted from his former role as director of cricket operations to global head of cricket development.

