Marc Marquez to return to racing at Aragon Grand Prix

MotoGP champion Marc Marquez will return to racing.

At this weekend’s Aragon Grand Prix after.

Recovering from surgery on a shoulder injury.

Advertisement

Marc Marquez underwent surgery on a problematic right arm in June, missing the previous six races as a result.

However, the Spaniard completed two days of testing in Misano, giving the team and himself hope that he would soon be able to compete again.

Since breaking his arm at the Spanish Grand Prix in 2020, Marquez has struggled and undergone numerous surgery. He hadn’t participated in a race since the May Italian Grand Prix at Mugello.

“Since undergoing a successful fourth operation on his right humerus, the eight-time world champion has followed the strict guidance of his medical team in order to facilitate a full recovery,” Honda said in a statement.

“After numerous check-ups, consultations and tests, all involved are satisfied with the recovery made and the #93 will now take the next step in his rehabilitation – returning to competition.”

Marquez also shared a video on social media in which he announced his eagerly anticipated return while beaming from ear to ear.

Advertisement

OFICIAL!! 😁 Muy feliz de anunciar que estaré de vuelta corriendo este fin de semana en el GP de Aragón 💪🏼 Full gas!! OFFICIAL!! 😁 Big smile today as I will be racing again this weekend at the Aragon GP 💪🏼 Full gas! –#MM93 pic.twitter.com/vXAEf8ywjK — Marc Márquez (@marcmarquez93) September 13, 2022

Advertisement

“After talking to the doctors and the team, we have decided that the best thing for my recovery is to continue on the bike, adding kilometres for next year,” he said.

“Doing it at the Aragon GP, in front of all the fans, is priceless… Looking forward to being on the bike and go full gas.”

Advertisement Also Read Sikandar Raza becomes ICC Player Of The Month Sikandar Raza, a seasoned all-rounder, made history. By being the first player... Advertisement