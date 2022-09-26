Marcelo Costa Schroeder hired as Brazil’s goal-keeping coach

Marcelo has joined the Lahore-based men’s team training camp.

He began working with the So Paulo Cup for Junior Soccer in 1994

after finishing his undergraduate studies at Moura Lacerda University.

Advertisement

Marcelo Costa Schroeder Brazilian goalkeeping coach is hired by the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF), it was revealed on Monday.

Marcelo has joined the Lahore-based men’s team training camp.

He began working with the So Paulo Cup for Junior Soccer in 1994 after finishing his undergraduate studies at Moura Lacerda University. He kept coaching soccer for Green Planet in 1997.

He has a plethora of professional expertise as well as numerous international coaching qualifications. He served as the goalkeeping coach for Pakistan’s national team for the World Cup 2022 Qualifying from February to November 2019.

Advertisement In 2010, he completed the Goalkeeping Level 3 Coaching Certification from the Asian Football Confederation, the Brazilian Football Confederation’s Goalkeeping Coaching Course, the Qatar Federation Association’s German methodology Goalkeeping Coaching Course, and the FIFA Goalkeeping Coaching Course. Sharing his views, Marcelo Costa said: “It is a great pleasure for me to rejoin the Pakistan team as a goal-keeping coach. I am thankful to the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) which trusted my abilities and provided me with an opportunity to train the goalkeeper according to international standards,” he added. “I will share all my experience with this team and my tactics to make them the matchless side of Asia. No doubt, the boys have the potential and with proper guidance and training, they can be made the toughest side for the opponents,” Marcelo said. He further said that my first priority is to further polish the strength of green shirts. Advertisement Also Read Gaddafi Stadium is all set to host remaining T20 matches The preparations are nearing completion for the final three games. The series... Advertisement Advertisement