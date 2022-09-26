Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sports
  • Marcelo Costa Schroeder hired as Brazil’s goal-keeping coach
Marcelo Costa Schroeder hired as Brazil’s goal-keeping coach

Marcelo Costa Schroeder hired as Brazil’s goal-keeping coach

Articles
Advertisement
Marcelo Costa Schroeder hired as Brazil’s goal-keeping coach

Marcelo Costa Schroeder hired as Brazil’s goal-keeping coach

Advertisement
  • Marcelo has joined the Lahore-based men’s team training camp.
  • He began working with the So Paulo Cup for Junior Soccer in 1994
  • after finishing his undergraduate studies at Moura Lacerda University.
Advertisement

Marcelo Costa Schroeder Brazilian goalkeeping coach is hired by the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF)it was revealed on Monday.

Marcelo has joined the Lahore-based men’s team training camp.

He began working with the So Paulo Cup for Junior Soccer in 1994 after finishing his undergraduate studies at Moura Lacerda University. He kept coaching soccer for Green Planet in 1997.

He has a plethora of professional expertise as well as numerous international coaching qualifications. He served as the goalkeeping coach for Pakistan’s national team for the World Cup 2022 Qualifying from February to November 2019.

Advertisement

In 2010, he completed the Goalkeeping Level 3 Coaching Certification from the Asian Football Confederation, the Brazilian Football Confederation’s Goalkeeping Coaching Course, the Qatar Federation Association’s German methodology Goalkeeping Coaching Course, and the FIFA Goalkeeping Coaching Course.

Sharing his views, Marcelo Costa said: “It is a great pleasure for me to rejoin the Pakistan team as a goal-keeping coach. I am thankful to the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) which trusted my abilities and provided me with an opportunity to train the goalkeeper according to international standards,” he added.

“I will share all my experience with this team and my tactics to make them the matchless side of Asia. No doubt, the boys have the potential and with proper guidance and training, they can be made the toughest side for the opponents,” Marcelo said.

He further said that my first priority is to further polish the strength of green shirts.

Advertisement

Also Read

Gaddafi Stadium is all set to host remaining T20 matches
Gaddafi Stadium is all set to host remaining T20 matches

The preparations are nearing completion for the final three games. The series...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Hardik Pandya says 'Everyone in the team is praying for Pant's speedy recovery'
Hardik Pandya says 'Everyone in the team is praying for Pant's speedy recovery'
Shahid Afridi says 'Batters with below 135 strike rate will not be picked in T20s'
Shahid Afridi says 'Batters with below 135 strike rate will not be picked in T20s'
Pant transferred from ICU to private suite due to high risk of infection
Pant transferred from ICU to private suite due to high risk of infection
AUS vs SA:
AUS vs SA: "I don't feel like I've been injured much" says Hazlewood
Premier League: Manchester United continue to improve under Erik Ten Hag
Premier League: Manchester United continue to improve under Erik Ten Hag
Nurul Hasan's injured finger hasn't healed despite surgery
Nurul Hasan's injured finger hasn't healed despite surgery
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story