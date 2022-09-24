Mark Wood is hopeful he can return to full fitness & hit his peak

Wood missed the entire English summer owing to an elbow injury.

Before this year’s T20 World Cup in Australia, England bowler Mark Wood said he is optimistic that he can get back to peak physical condition and perform at his best “at the right time.”

In England’s 63-run victory over Pakistan on Friday in Karachi, Wood, who missed the entire English summer owing to an elbow injury, marked his return to international cricket with three wickets.

After the victory, Wood told that “My body feels OK.” “I’ll probably survive now on ice from a machine.

“I want to avoid pushing myself too far because if I do, I won’t be prepared for Australia. I have to reach my peak at the appropriate time so that when the World Cup rolls around, I’m ready to go.

“I’m only mildly worn out. Even though it was my first game in a while, I felt very well before the game. I’ve spent a lot of time working out at the gym and running, but neither of those activities compare to playing games.”

With the victory, England improved to 2-1 in the seven-match series. On Sunday, England will play Pakistan as both teams continue their T20 World Cup preparations.

