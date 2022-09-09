Matthew Hayden returns as mentor for Pakistan in T20 world cup

Pakistan ranks 2nd in ICC T20 team ranking.

Pakistan to play against India in upcoming T20 world cup.

Matthew Hayden will be the Pakistan team mentor for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced Friday.

The decision is a continuation of Hayden’s contribution with the national men’s side after he inspired them to the semifinals rounds of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 — defeating India, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Scotland, and Namibia in the league matches.

Hayden will join the side in Brisbane on October 15 — the day Pakistan arrive from Christchurch in the wake of contending in the T20I series likewise including Bangladesh and has New Zealand.

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja: “I welcome Matthew Hayden back in Pakistan colors. He is a proven performer with his credentials acknowledged and recognized world-over.

“He brings with him wealth of knowledge about Australia conditions and I am confident his involvement will significantly benefit our extremely talented cricketers for the World Cup and future tours Down Under.”

Matthew Hayden said he was eager to rejoin with the Pakistan group as their guide for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia and he was unable to hold back to join the way of life once more and feel the soul of One Country One Enthusiasm.

“I have seen how Pakistan have been performing in the ACC T20 Asia Cup and Sunday’s win over India was brilliant.

“I think this Pakistan side has got what it takes to excel in Australia and the conditions will really suit them, both from a batting and bowling perspective. This team has all of its bases covered and I am sure it will light up the World Cup as it did in the UAE last year.

“I feel privileged to be given an opportunity to pass on all my experience and knowledge about all conditions in Australia and can’t wait to be back in the Pakistan dressing room.”

