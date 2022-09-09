Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sports
  • Matthew Hayden returns as mentor for Pakistan in T20 world cup
Matthew Hayden returns as mentor for Pakistan in T20 world cup

Matthew Hayden returns as mentor for Pakistan in T20 world cup

Articles
Advertisement
Matthew Hayden returns as mentor for Pakistan in T20 world cup

Matthew Hayden returns as mentor for Pakistan in T20 world cup

Advertisement
  • Pakistan ranks 2nd in ICC T20 team ranking.
  • Pakistan to play against India in upcoming T20 world cup.

Matthew Hayden will be the Pakistan team mentor for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced Friday.

Advertisement

The decision is a continuation of Hayden’s contribution with the national men’s side after he inspired them to the semifinals rounds of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 — defeating India, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Scotland, and Namibia in the league matches.

Hayden will join the side in Brisbane on October 15 — the day Pakistan arrive from Christchurch in the wake of contending in the T20I series likewise including Bangladesh and has New Zealand.

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja: “I welcome Matthew Hayden back in Pakistan colors. He is a proven performer with his credentials acknowledged and recognized world-over.

“He brings with him wealth of knowledge about Australia conditions and I am confident his involvement will significantly benefit our extremely talented cricketers for the World Cup and future tours Down Under.”

Matthew Hayden said he was eager to rejoin with the Pakistan group as their guide for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia and he was unable to hold back to join the way of life once more and feel the soul of One Country One Enthusiasm.

“I have seen how Pakistan have been performing in the ACC T20 Asia Cup and Sunday’s win over India was brilliant.

Advertisement

“I think this Pakistan side has got what it takes to excel in Australia and the conditions will really suit them, both from a batting and bowling perspective. This team has all of its bases covered and I am sure it will light up the World Cup as it did in the UAE last year.

“I feel privileged to be given an opportunity to pass on all my experience and knowledge about all conditions in Australia and can’t wait to be back in the Pakistan dressing room.”

Advertisement

Also Read

Hamza Iqbal wins bronze medal in Commonwealth Championship
Hamza Iqbal wins bronze medal in Commonwealth Championship

Hamza defeated Wales' Nathan Preece 11-5. Qualify for bronze and beat him....

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story