Max Verstappen wins Italian GP title

England series: When will PCB announce Pakistan squad?
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will announce. The squad for the seven-match...
Max Verstappen, who began from seventh, proceeded to shock the home Ferrari crowd in a race that featured sneers from the crowd.
And frustration from Ferrari as the drivers needed to finish the last six laps with the safety vehicle.
The Dutchman claimed his maiden win here and a fifth GP in succession to extend his championship win over Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc to 116 places.
Leclerc, then again, began from the post position however completed behind Max Verstappen to guarantee the subsequent spot in the wake of giving up the lead two times in pits.
Mercedes’ George Russell finished the platform, while Carlos Sainz, Leclerc’s colleague, progressed from eighteenth on the beginning line to fourth.
Seven-time title holder Lewis Hamilton additionally contended from the rear of the Mercedes to complete an extraordinary fifth, and Nyck de Vries, who was excited to make his Formula One presentation, won focuses by setting 10th instead of Alex Albon of Williams.
Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.