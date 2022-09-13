Michael Vaughan says England is capable of winning The Ashes

Michael Vaughan confident under Stokes captaincy.

Michael Vaughan thinks Stokes can with The Ashes.

Michael Vaughan that Ben Stokes up and his men are equipped for wresting the Remains urn from traditional opponents Australia one year from now.

England’s 4-0 drubbing in Australia prior this year was an catalyst behind a leadership change with New Zealander Brendon McCullum assuming control over the coaching reins of the test side and Stokes up as the coaching .

The team have shown a fearless brand of cricket, named ‘Bazball’, under the new leadership winning six out of seven tests which incorporated a 2-1 series victory against South Africa.

“At the start of April, if you had said they had a chance to win back the Ashes next year we would have said there was no way they could do it,” Vaughan wrote in his column for the Daily Telegraph.

“But, on the back of a remarkable summer of test cricket, it is clear: England can regain the urn next summer.”

“Australia will respect the aggressive way that England have played this summer. And they will fear it too, knowing that England can attack and are so dangerous from all positions.”

Advertisement Playing a aggressive brand of cricket with practically no fear about failure made current England team such an astonishing side, the 47-year-old said.

“The leadership group of Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum have been so clear in releasing the shackles of any pressure on the field,” he wrote.

“They have sent a clear message to the opposition that they are out to win, from any position.”

The team can get surprisingly better by mixing tact with their typical gung-ho approach, Vaughan expressed referring to the second test against South Africa.

“If they have any desire to be the best group on the planet for a period then they should play all the more reliably – join that energy they have shown the entire summer with that durability and intelligence.”

